Young Voices Shine At Speech Competition Held Under DeraJaat-2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A vibrant speech competition was held here at the Auditorium Hall under the banner of Derajaat, drawing enthusiastic participation from students of various schools across the region. The event aimed to promote speech skills among youth, boost their confidence, and provide a constructive platform for them to express their thoughts.
The program commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a heartfelt Naat in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The esteemed judges, including Jamal Ahmed Mirza and Syed Hafeezullah Gilani, alongside event organizers, delivered the opening remarks, encouraging students and emphasizing the importance of such events in nurturing critical thinking and active civic engagement among young individuals.
The prticipants delivered powerful speeches on a range of thought-provoking topics. Their speeches captivated the audience, who responded with repeated applause, reflecting their admiration and appreciation for the speakers’ efforts.
At the conclusion of the competition, the judges announced the winners. Fatir Hadi from GHS Haji Mora secured first position, followed by Muhammad Muzammil from GHSS Muryali in second place, and Muhammad Faizan from GHS Moosa Khel in third. The top performers were awarded elegant trophies, while all participants received medals and certificates of participation in recognition of their dedication and enthusiasm.
At the end, the organizers and distinguished guests extended their congratulations to the winners and expressed the hope that such academic and literary contests would continue to be organized regularly. They highlighted the role of such events in fostering confidence, communication skills, and healthy competition among students.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — ..
Petroleum prices in Pakistan likely to drop by up to Rs8.50 per litre
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership ..
Small aircraft crashes in Punjab's Vehari; both pilots survive
Traffic accident on Indus Highway kills 12 in Karak
Three Balochistan Constabulary personnel martyred in Mastung blast
Rabdan Academy welcomes international students from Indonesia, US
Abu Dhabi Global Health Week second edition kicks off
National Olympic Committee participates in 2nd OCA Gender Equity Seminar in Brun ..
UN expresses deep concern over Israeli strike on Gaza hospital
March 2025 warmest on record in Europe
AD Ports Group's Noatum Logistics acquires 152 new long-haul trucks
More Stories From Pakistan
-
18-member NIM Islamabad delegation visits DC office5 minutes ago
-
PTA sets up dedicated stall at convention 2025 to facilitate overseas Pakistani5 minutes ago
-
Young voices shine at Speech competition held under DeraJaat-20255 minutes ago
-
492 recruited in Special Protection Force to secure Tall-Parachinar Road5 minutes ago
-
Special secy on healthcare visits Civil hospital5 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH upholds woman’s right to Jointly-Owned Properties after separation15 minutes ago
-
UK and Pakistan join hands to support safe return and reintegration of migrants25 minutes ago
-
Super Tax; the Supreme Court to continued hearing of the petitions25 minutes ago
-
KP Govt releases white paper on proposed mines, minerals bill 202525 minutes ago
-
Ringleader of dacoits’ gang killed in Dera25 minutes ago
-
PBM South Punjab provides iftar to 569,000 people under Ramadan drive35 minutes ago
-
Students get lecture on importance of vote, identity35 minutes ago