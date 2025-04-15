Open Menu

Young Voices Shine At Speech Competition Held Under DeraJaat-2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 04:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A vibrant speech competition was held here at the Auditorium Hall under the banner of Derajaat, drawing enthusiastic participation from students of various schools across the region. The event aimed to promote speech skills among youth, boost their confidence, and provide a constructive platform for them to express their thoughts.

The program commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran, followed by a heartfelt Naat in praise of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The esteemed judges, including Jamal Ahmed Mirza and Syed Hafeezullah Gilani, alongside event organizers, delivered the opening remarks, encouraging students and emphasizing the importance of such events in nurturing critical thinking and active civic engagement among young individuals.

The prticipants delivered powerful speeches on a range of thought-provoking topics. Their speeches captivated the audience, who responded with repeated applause, reflecting their admiration and appreciation for the speakers’ efforts.

At the conclusion of the competition, the judges announced the winners. Fatir Hadi from GHS Haji Mora secured first position, followed by Muhammad Muzammil from GHSS Muryali in second place, and Muhammad Faizan from GHS Moosa Khel in third. The top performers were awarded elegant trophies, while all participants received medals and certificates of participation in recognition of their dedication and enthusiasm.

At the end, the organizers and distinguished guests extended their congratulations to the winners and expressed the hope that such academic and literary contests would continue to be organized regularly. They highlighted the role of such events in fostering confidence, communication skills, and healthy competition among students.

