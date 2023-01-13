UrduPoint.com

Youngest Microsoft Professional Arfa Karim Paid Tribute

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The world's youngest microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim Randhawa, who gave Pakistan a name in the information technology industry at a global level, was paid tribute, here on Friday.

Director Lyallpur Museum Mian Attique Ahmed, while paying tribute to Arfa Karim on her 11th death anniversary in a ceremony, held at the museum, said that Arfa Karim Corner had been established at the museum in recognition of her services in information technology. The articles including photos, medals, certificates, laptop, calculator, uniform, books, piano used by Arfa have been put in the corner for the interest of the youngsters.

Mian Attique also thanked parents of Arfa Karim for providing articles for the museum.

He said that Arfa would be remembered as a tech hero with a progressive image of Pakistan across the world.

She died at the age of 16.

