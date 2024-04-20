Open Menu

Youngster Shot Dead By Unknown Outlaws

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2024 | 09:35 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) A youngster was shot dead by unknown outlaws, near Nizampur Phatak, here on Saturday.

According to police sources, a youngster named Muhammad Azeem son of Haq Nawaz, resident of Lahore was shot dead by unknown person near Nizampur Phatak.

The alleged killers managed to escape. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to hospital.

Police has started the investigation.

