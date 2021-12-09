UrduPoint.com

Youth Dies In Train Mishap In Kot Addu

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 10:20 AM

Youth dies in train mishap in Kot Addu

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A Youth was crushed to death after being hit by train in civil lines area police limits on Thursday.

According to railway spokesman, a young man of thirty two years named Ali Raza,s/o Muhammad Yasean r/o 14 canal area was crossing the railway track on foot, all of a sudden a speeding train crushed him to death .

Resuce 1122 rushed to the site, shifted the body to (THQ) hospital Kot Addu for necessary legal formalities.

