Youth Drowned In Khanpur Dam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 24th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Youth drowned in Khanpur Dam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :In a tragic incident, another youth was drowned in Khanpur Dam, district Haripur on Saturday.

Ahmad Jalil 22 was the resident of Islamabad.

On receiving information about the incident, the divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to Khanpur and launched research and rescue operation.

After a successful operation, the body of the youth was handed over to his family.

The victim Ahmad Jalil was bathing in the dam along with his brother.

When he saw his brother was drowning, he and his third brother jumped into water to rescue him. Local divers recovered two brothers alive. But, unfortunately Ahmad Jalil drowned.

