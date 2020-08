(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :A young man was electrocuted in Shahnikdar police limits on Monday. Police sources said thatShahbaz Hussain resident of Shahnikdar was repairing electric fan at home when he receivedsevere shock. Rescue 1122 shifted him to Rural Health Center where he expired.