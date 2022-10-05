Youth electrocuted while cutting tree in the area of Sadar police station Faisalabad

A youth was electrocuted while cutting tree in the area of Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was electrocuted while cutting tree in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Waqar Masih resident of Chak 226/R-B Malkhanwala was busy in cutting tree near TNT Colony on Satiana Raod when he accidentally touched the electricity wires passing near him.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.