- Youth electrocuted while cutting tree in the area of Sadar police station Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 08:49 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A youth was electrocuted while cutting tree in the area of Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Waqar Masih resident of Chak 226/R-B Malkhanwala was busy in cutting tree near TNT Colony on Satiana Raod when he accidentally touched the electricity wires passing near him.
As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.
The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.