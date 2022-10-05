UrduPoint.com

Youth Electrocuted While Cutting Tree In The Area Of Sadar Police Station Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published October 05, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Rescue 1122 said here on Wednesday that 22-year-old Waqar Masih resident of Chak 226/R-B Malkhanwala was busy in cutting tree near TNT Colony on Satiana Raod when he accidentally touched the electricity wires passing near him.

As a result, he received fatal electric shock and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.

