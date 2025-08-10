Youth Urged To Serve Humanity, Value Time: Barrister Saif At Haripur Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday urged youth to value time and serve humanity, as the 7th Matrix Pakistan Youth Summit concluded in Haripur with the announcement of 50 new jobs for local talent and awards for outstanding young achievers.
The summit, held at Hakim Abdul Salam library Hall, brought together policymakers, business leaders, IT experts, and students from across the country to discuss youth empowerment, technology, and innovation. It was organised by Matrix Pakistan in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur, C-Suite Nexus Global and other partners.
Barrister Saif said obstacles in the path of progress were temporary, and those who worked hard to overcome them achieved success, while those who gave up were left with regret. “Time is a form of energy, and those who value it are respected. Just as blood is essential for life, wise use of time is essential for progress,” he said, citing Surah Al-Asr to caution that wasting time leads to loss in both worlds.
He presented the “Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award” to five young achievers: Asad Zargar and Fatima Faraz Hoti for climate change activism, and Rehan Awan, Saad Khan, and Haris Khan for their positive role as digital content creators.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science, Technology and IT Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said the government was equipping youth with modern technology skills through training centres, startup support, IT parks, and digital economy projects. He said Haripur Digital City would soon be completed.
During the event, RevonX CEO Mubeen Abdullah announced a new internship programme for youth, while Ranking Guru CEO Imad Ali committed to creating 50 new jobs for local talent.
Other speakers, including District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, HUM news Head of IT Muddasir Shafique, and business leaders from C-Suite Nexus Global Network, stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and investment in technology for the province’s growth.
In his concluding remarks, Hassan Nisar thanked Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif and Dr Shafqat Ayaz for their support, guidance and encouragement.
He told APP that the summit was “not just an event but a movement towards a self-reliant and empowered Pakistan” and reiterated Matrix Pakistan’s commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity across the province. He also thanked all partners, speakers, and participants for making the seventh edition a success.
Recent Stories
214 UAE aid trucks carrying 4,565 tonnes entered Gaza Strip so far as part of 'O ..
Alia Abdulsalam: First Emirati woman to compete in Formula 4 Powerboat World Cha ..
Dubai’s AI Accelerator calls on tech innovators to engineer future of governme ..
Dubai Land Department records over 4,000 new real estate activities in H1 2025
GCC-Stat: 100% of households in GCC countries have access to safe drinking water ..
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 35 new judges at Dubai ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
South Korea:17 units above division level disbanded or integrated
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth urged to serve humanity, value time: Barrister Saif at Haripur summit4 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 10 tonne expired biscuits, other items14 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest five members of robbery, theft gang24 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq Independence Day Cricket Tournament-2025 inaugurated at SAU Tandojam24 minutes ago
-
Two groups clash: 11 booked24 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif attends Youth Summit in Haripur, urges participants to value time24 minutes ago
-
Station Commander, DPO inspect CPEC security arrangements in DIKhan24 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to Dr Ruth Pfau on her death anniversary34 minutes ago
-
Drug-free society operation continue, 2 drug dealer, 2 motorcyclists criminals arrested34 minutes ago
-
Irfan Siddiqui rejects India’s fabricated Jet downing claim, slams Air Chief’s statement34 minutes ago
-
Zebra crossings made outside schools, colleges on Lahore road44 minutes ago
-
Mango: The diplomat fruit that revives ties and sweetens alliances44 minutes ago