Youth Urged To Serve Humanity, Value Time: Barrister Saif At Haripur Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Youth urged to serve humanity, value time: Barrister Saif at Haripur summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information Barrister Dr. Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday urged youth to value time and serve humanity, as the 7th Matrix Pakistan Youth Summit concluded in Haripur with the announcement of 50 new jobs for local talent and awards for outstanding young achievers.

The summit, held at Hakim Abdul Salam library Hall, brought together policymakers, business leaders, IT experts, and students from across the country to discuss youth empowerment, technology, and innovation. It was organised by Matrix Pakistan in collaboration with the District Youth Office Haripur, C-Suite Nexus Global and other partners.

Barrister Saif said obstacles in the path of progress were temporary, and those who worked hard to overcome them achieved success, while those who gave up were left with regret. “Time is a form of energy, and those who value it are respected. Just as blood is essential for life, wise use of time is essential for progress,” he said, citing Surah Al-Asr to caution that wasting time leads to loss in both worlds.

He presented the “Pride of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Award” to five young achievers: Asad Zargar and Fatima Faraz Hoti for climate change activism, and Rehan Awan, Saad Khan, and Haris Khan for their positive role as digital content creators.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Science, Technology and IT Dr. Shafqat Ayaz said the government was equipping youth with modern technology skills through training centres, startup support, IT parks, and digital economy projects. He said Haripur Digital City would soon be completed.

During the event, RevonX CEO Mubeen Abdullah announced a new internship programme for youth, while Ranking Guru CEO Imad Ali committed to creating 50 new jobs for local talent.

Other speakers, including District Youth Officer Talal Saleem, HUM news Head of IT Muddasir Shafique, and business leaders from C-Suite Nexus Global Network, stressed the importance of public-private partnerships and investment in technology for the province’s growth.

In his concluding remarks, Hassan Nisar thanked Barrister Dr Muhammad Ali Saif and Dr Shafqat Ayaz for their support, guidance and encouragement.

He told APP that the summit was “not just an event but a movement towards a self-reliant and empowered Pakistan” and reiterated Matrix Pakistan’s commitment to bridging the gap between talent and opportunity across the province. He also thanked all partners, speakers, and participants for making the seventh edition a success.

