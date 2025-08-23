Open Menu

DC Tank Assures Citizens Of Immediate Relief In Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 07:50 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) An open court was held today at Government High school Gomal under the supervision of the district administration of Tank. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tank, District Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner, and a large number of local notables.

During the session, community representatives highlighted a range of pressing issues concerning the area, including civic facilities, education, healthcare, and security matters.

Deputy Commissioner Tank listened to the grievances attentively and assured the participants of prompt redressal.

He emphasized that resolving public issues remains the top priority of the district administration.

“We are fully committed to providing timely solutions to the problems of our people. Open courts are an opportunity to bridge the gap between administration and citizens, and we will ensure that every genuine concern is addressed on priority,” the Deputy Commissioner said while interacting with the gathering.

The administration reaffirmed that it is continuously working to enhance service delivery and to maintain close coordination with the public for sustainable development in the district.

