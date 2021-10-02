Zaidi expresses grief over death of Umer Sharif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over sad demise of legend comedian and actor Umer Sharif.

In his condolence message, the minister extended his heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family and paid homage to the services of the late actor for the country.

He prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.