Zaidi Meets IMO Secretary General
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:15 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi met Secretary General IMO Mr Kitack Lim at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, London, said a press release here on Monday.
