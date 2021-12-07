UrduPoint.com

Zaidi Meets IMO Secretary General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:15 AM

Zaidi meets IMO Secretary General

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi met Secretary General IMO Mr Kitack Lim at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, London, said a press release here on Monday.

