Zardari's Bail Plea Adjourned Till Dec 8

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Zardari's bail plea adjourned till Dec 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday adjourned the hearing on former president Asif Ali Zardari's request for pre-arrest bail in an inquiry worth Rs 8.3 billion.

A division bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani conducted hearing into the matter.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi appeared before the court while Farooq H Naik the counsel for Zardari could not appear.

The assistant counsel said that Farooq H Naik could not appear due to his engagements at superior court.

The lawyer told the court that bail plea of Asif Zardari had been amended and it was now moved under medical grounds.

He prayed the court to grant exemption from appearance to Asif Zardari due to his ailment.

The court adjourned the hearing till December 8.

