Zero Tolerance For Corruption: DG ACE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2022 | 08:10 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General Nadeem Sarwar on Monday directed the officials to adopt zero tolerance policy against the corruption so that the elements involved in dishonesty wont be spared

Chairing a meeting of ACE officers held in Committee Room at Farid Court House, he directed the officers to perform their duties sincerity and continue to take action against the corrupt elements without any discrimination.

The DG said that he would review the performance of ACE officers on regular basis, adding that the process of self-accountability would continue in the department so that the officers, who do not perform duties with responsibility could be held accountable in a timely manner.

Director Admin & Finance Adnan Shahzad, Director Legal Shahid Nawaz, Director Technical Yaseen Butt , Director Vigilance Syed Anwar Hussain Shah and others participated in the meeting.

