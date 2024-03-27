Zero-tolerance Policy Being Implemented Against Cheating Mafia; Agha Abbas
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2024 | 08:43 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi has said that a zero-tolerance policy was being implemented against the cheating mafia and no one would be allowed to play with the future of the young generation.
He expressed these views while inspecting the Government Boys High school, Murree Matric examination centre here on Wednesday.
Shirazi said that students were the architects of the future and no one would be allowed to play with their future.
Meanwhile, DC Murree had impose Section 144 within the limits of examination centres to ensure transparency of matriculation examinations.
According to the notification, the entry of irrelevant persons within 200 yards of the examination centre limits will be prohibited. No one would be allowed to bring notes, guides or any kind of book material within 200 yards of the examination centre limits.
