UrduPoint.com

Zia Expresses Grief Over Demise Of KPC President's Aunt

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Zia expresses grief over demise of KPC President's aunt

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) ::PTI MPA and Chairman DDAC Ziaullah Khan Bangash Sunday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Kohat Press Club President Noor Mohammad Bangash's aunt and Mushtaq Mohammad's mother and extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family.

He prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Kohat Sunday Family

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

ERC inaugurates development projects in Comoros

10 minutes ago
 Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social ..

Sharjah updates precautionary measures for social events

1 hour ago
 Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al ..

Sharjah&#039;s new park for labourers opens in Al Sajaa Industrial area

1 hour ago
 33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

33,216 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 p ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces winners of VPS9 photography prize

3 hours ago
 MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to U ..

MoCCAE approves 34 slaughterhouses for export to UAE in 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.