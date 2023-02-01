Zuhr prayer offered in Peshawar Police Line Masjid

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Zuhr prayer is being offered in congregation in Peshawar Police Line Blast Masjid on the third day of the explosion wherein hundreds of people got injured and more than 100 were reported martyred.

Chief Capitol Police Officer Ejaz Khan, SSP Coordination Zahoor Babar Afridi and Police Jawans participated in the prayer.