Pakistan Famous Actress Meera receives threatening calls

(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistan Famous Actress Meera has appealed to government for providing security to her because she is receiving threatening calls

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Pakistan Famous Actress Meera has appealed to government for providing security to her because she is receiving threatening calls. .Pakistan Famous actress Meera has said that she is receiving threatening calls."I want to promote my new film. Incumbent government must provide me security" Meera has said