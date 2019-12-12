UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Famous Actress Meera Receives Threatening Calls

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:52 PM

Pakistan Famous Actress Meera receives threatening calls

Pakistan Famous Actress Meera has appealed to government for providing security to her because she is receiving threatening calls

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Pakistan Famous Actress Meera has appealed to government for providing security to her because she is receiving threatening calls. .Pakistan Famous actress Meera has said that she is receiving threatening calls."I want to promote my new film. Incumbent government must provide me security" Meera has said

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Meera Government

Recent Stories

Google list shows Naimal Khan as the most searched ..

8 minutes ago

Sukkur-Multan Expressway to directly benefit local ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) doct ..

58 seconds ago

Three Injured As Fire Hits Russia's Only Aircraft ..

1 minute ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA)'s serve notice ..

1 minute ago

State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 47 bn into marke ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.