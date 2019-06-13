UrduPoint.com
7th Death Anniversary Of Mehdi Hassan Observed

7th death anniversary of Mehdi Hassan observed

Music lovers and fans of King of Ghazal Mehdi Hassan observed his seventh death anniversary here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Music lovers and fans of King of Ghazal Mehdi Hassan observed his seventh death anniversary here on Thursday.

Varoius music-related personalities appreciated and lauded Mehdi Hassan's achievements and termed his work a true asset to the music industry.

Mehdi Hassan was among the greatest singers of his time and he was awarded the most prestigious titles in Pakistani music industry, including the Nigar Award for Best Performer on several occasions. The government also presented him the Pride of Performance Awards, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Imtiaz.

He sang many national songs during wars with India which encoureged the people and the Pak armed forces too much.

He worked with every music director and composer of the country.

Mehdi Hassan died on June 13, 2012, due to prolonged illness.

