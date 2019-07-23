Aamir Khan to make movie on Babri mosque demolition, formation of Modi govt

(@Aneesah05582539)

Indian stunning actor Aamir Khan has announced to make film on the demolition of Babri Mosque in India and formation of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's government

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Indian stunning actor Aamir Khan has announced to make film on the demolition of Babri Mosque in India and formation of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's government.Aamir's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha', based on Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump', will feature specific incidents like Babri Masjid demolition and formation of the Modi government."What Aamir and director Advait Chandan clearly understand is that the film's political symbolism at many places will have different interpretations and hence, they are assuring that it will not rake up too much controversy and will not inadvertently create trouble for the film," a source has been quoted in the report as saying.

The film will be a reference for the world to see what happened in India in the past few years, it added.It is to be mentioned here the demolition of the 16th century mosque by Hindu mobs in 1992 triggered some of India s worst riots that killed about 2,000 people.Cases were registered against many culprits including notable figures like Kalyan Singh, the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena-head Bal Thackeray and L.

K. Advani. Yet, no judgment has been passed till date on this barbaric attack.Hindus wants to build a temple on the site. Muslims want the mosque rebuilt after it was demolished in 1992.