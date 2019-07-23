UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Aamir Khan To Make Movie On Babri Mosque Demolition, Formation Of Modi Govt

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:14 PM

Aamir Khan to make movie on Babri mosque demolition, formation of Modi govt

Indian stunning actor Aamir Khan has announced to make film on the demolition of Babri Mosque in India and formation of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's government

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd July, 2019) Indian stunning actor Aamir Khan has announced to make film on the demolition of Babri Mosque in India and formation of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's government.Aamir's upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha', based on Tom Hanks' 1994 classic Forrest Gump', will feature specific incidents like Babri Masjid demolition and formation of the Modi government."What Aamir and director Advait Chandan clearly understand is that the film's political symbolism at many places will have different interpretations and hence, they are assuring that it will not rake up too much controversy and will not inadvertently create trouble for the film," a source has been quoted in the report as saying.

The film will be a reference for the world to see what happened in India in the past few years, it added.It is to be mentioned here the demolition of the 16th century mosque by Hindu mobs in 1992 triggered some of India s worst riots that killed about 2,000 people.Cases were registered against many culprits including notable figures like Kalyan Singh, the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shiv Sena-head Bal Thackeray and L.

K. Advani. Yet, no judgment has been passed till date on this barbaric attack.Hindus wants to build a temple on the site. Muslims want the mosque rebuilt after it was demolished in 1992.

Related Topics

India Attack Century Prime Minister Chief Minister World Riots Film And Movies Narendra Modi Aamir Khan Kalyan Temple SITE Tom Hanks Mosque Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

48 seconds ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

16 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

25 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

31 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following dome ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.