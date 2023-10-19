Open Menu

Actor Salim Nasir Remembered On 34th Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel Published October 19, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Nasir, a well-known actor of Pakistan Television and Radio was remembered across the country on his 34th death anniversary on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Salim Nasir, a well-known actor of Pakistan Television and Radio was remembered across the country on his 34th death anniversary on Thursday.

Saleem Nasir was born on November 15, 1944 in the city of Nagpur, India. After partition of India, he came to Pakistan with his family and settled permanently in Karachi. Saleem Nasir's popular dramas that received applause from the audience include Unkahi, Zanjeer, Jangloos, Bandash, Akhri Chatan and Captain Sarwar Shaheed.

In the drama serial Angan Terha written by Anwar Maqsood, the role of domestic servant Akbar made Saleem Nasir truly immortal. Apart from tv dramas, he also showed the essence of acting in a movie Zaibun Nisa along with Waheed Murad and Shamim Ara. Saleem Nasir played some invaluable roles that are still etched in people's minds even after years. He was posthumously awarded Pride of Performance Medal for his outstanding performance in the field of acting. Saleem Nasir passed away on 19 October 1989.

