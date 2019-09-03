UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Actor's Wife Moves Family Court For Divorce

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 07:56 PM

Actor's wife moves family court for divorce

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas's wife Fatima Sohail has approached a family court for divorce (Khula)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas's wife Fatima Sohail has approached a family court for divorce (Khula).

Fatima Sohail filed the plea through Barrister Ahtisham wherein she submitted that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats at her. She also alleged that Mohsin Abbas is having an affair with another woman.

The petitioner submitted that she did not want to live with her husband and pleaded with the court for issuing a decree.

Fatima Sohail shocked the social media after posting on Facebook that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, in July last.

Later, Defence-C police registered a case against Mohsin Abbas for physically assaulting his wife and on other charges.

However, on August 27, the police presented a report before an additional district and sessions judge wherein it was submitted that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of hurling threats at his wife, but the charges of breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Facebook Divorce Wife Money July August Women Family From Court

Recent Stories

PCB announces squads for 2019-20 domestic season

8 minutes ago

UVAS, PSFST jointlyorganised stakeholders meeting ..

42 minutes ago

Russian Investigative Body Adds Incitement Charge ..

2 minutes ago

Kashmiris to get freedom soon: Maulana Khabeer

2 minutes ago

Teachers' induction purely on merit : Ziaullah Ban ..

2 minutes ago

IGP Punjab orders probe into death in police custo ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.