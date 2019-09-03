(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas's wife Fatima Sohail has approached a family court for divorce (Khula).

Fatima Sohail filed the plea through Barrister Ahtisham wherein she submitted that Mohsin Abbas subjected her to torture and hurled threats at her. She also alleged that Mohsin Abbas is having an affair with another woman.

The petitioner submitted that she did not want to live with her husband and pleaded with the court for issuing a decree.

Fatima Sohail shocked the social media after posting on Facebook that she had been suffering from domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, in July last.

Later, Defence-C police registered a case against Mohsin Abbas for physically assaulting his wife and on other charges.

However, on August 27, the police presented a report before an additional district and sessions judge wherein it was submitted that Mohsin Abbas was found guilty of hurling threats at his wife, but the charges of breach of trust and demanding money could not be proved.