Adnan Siddiqui tests positive for COVID-19

The actor has gone into isolation and has asked everyone who came in his contact during last few days to get tested.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 26th, 2021) Renowned tv actor Adnan Siddiqui contracted COVID-19 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the artist informed his fans and followers on social media that he tested positive for Coronavirus. He went into isolation and abandoned all outdoor activities. He also asked the people who came in his contact during last couple of days to get tested.

Adnan wrote: “Hello everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one!,”.

He also wrote: “I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation,”.

"I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done," the actor concluded. After Adnan's post, a number of prominent stars commented, wishing him well.

Hira Mani also said, "Take care Adnan bhai,”.

“Take care of yourself,” wrote Ayeza Khan. Meanwhile, Saba Qamar commented, "Get well soon, Dost."