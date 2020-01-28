Affan Waheed ready to make film debut with 'Mastani'

) Pakistani actor Affan Waheed is all set to make his debut in film industry with upcoming movie 'Mastani'

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Pakistani actor Affan Waheed is all set to make his debut in film industry with upcoming movie 'Mastani'.In a statement, the actor said that he has decided to perform in the film after going through the script.

The main reason behind signing this movie was that I liked its story, he added.Affan further told that this character will be difficult for him.