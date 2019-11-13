UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ahad Raza Mir Thanks Viral Kartarpur Driver For Being 'good Ambassador Of Pakistan'

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Ahad Raza Mir thanks viral Kartarpur driver for being 'good ambassador of Pakistan'

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has started his search for the viral driver escorting Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur to thank him for being a 'good ambassador of Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th November, 2019) Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has started his search for the viral driver escorting Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur to thank him for being a 'good ambassador of Pakistan.'The Parwaaz Hai Junoon actor shared the endearing video on his Instagram that shows the heart melting exchange between an Indian journalist and Saddam Hussain who was the driver escorting the incoming worshippers to Kartarpur.Ahad shared the post with an extensive caption hailing, Hussain as a hero who represents the sentiments of the entire nation welcoming the pilgrims from across the border with open arms."This is what every Pakistani feels and stands for: Compassion, humanity and peace," he said."Saddam Hassan really sums up the fact that Pakistan welcomes everyone.

You are a real hero!" he added.He further went on to ask his followers to help him connect to the driver, saying: "Can anyone help me get Saddam's contact details? Want to meet and thank him for being such a good ambassador of our country."In the video the pilgrim named Ravinder Singh, who initially uploaded the video, was seen asking Hussain about his feelings at the landmark gesture by the Pakistani government for the Sikhs across the border.Hussain can be heard saying: "I don't think you are as happy as me," Hussain replied smiling, "The way my eyes have welled up with tears.

I am very happy.""Seeing you all, I have that feeling that one has when one go for Hajj. This is the same experience for you," he added.

