Aiza Awan loves to perform emotional characters in TV dramas

The actress says she will continue to perform such roles in the upcoming TV dramas.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2024) Pakistani actress Aiza Awan expressed her preference for portraying emotional characters who shed tears in tv dramas, vowing to continue such roles.

Aiza shared that she honed her skills in playing emotional roles extensively and now found joy in depicting them on screen.

She expressed these words during an interview to a local private TV.

Aiza Awan disclosed that while she had aspirations to explore diverse characters in the past, she was not afforded the opportunity to do so.

Aiza Awan gained recognition through her role in the TV drama “Mujhe Beta Chahiye”.

Her exceptional performances in dramas like “Fariha,” “Yeh Raha Dil,” “Tum Kon Piya,” and “Mere Pass Tum Ho” have showcased her versatility and prowess in portraying a wide range of characters with finesse.