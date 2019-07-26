UrduPoint.com
Alia Bhatt Channels Her Inner Child; Tells Fans To Not Forget To Play

Chand Sahkeel 35 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 03:37 PM

Alia Bhatt channels her inner child; tells fans to not forget to play

Alia Bhatt is currently in Ooty enjoying a vacation with sister Shaheen and mum Soni Razdan

Ooty (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th July, 2019) Alia Bhatt is currently in Ooty enjoying a vacation with sister Shaheen and mum Soni Razdan. The actress took to social media to share a picture of herself with her sister and mother, where Alia can be seen snuggling in a shawl with Shaheen.In another photo that the Gully Boy actress shared, she can be seen channelling her inner child on a swing in a garden.

She posted the photo with the caption, "Don't forget to play [sic]"Alia is actually in Ooty to shoot for her home production, Sadak 2, which marks the return of her father Mahesh Bhatt as director.

Sadak 2 is the sequel to the 1991 hit Sadak, which featured Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. While the itinerary for the 40-day schedule includes the filming of some romantic numbers and pivotal sequences between the four leads, including Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, the highlight is the emotional scenes that will feature Alia and sister Pooja Bhatt.

"Pooja, Sanjay and Aditya reported to the set on Monday, and shot for several key sequences.

Alia joined the unit on Thursday. Over the next few days, Bhatt Sahab will shoot a dramatic scene with Pooja and Alia. The sequence comes at a crucial juncture in the narrative, and Bhatt Sahab wants them to dig deep as artistes to be true to the scene." The marathon schedule in the hill station will be followed by stints in Mumbai, Uttarakhand and Kashmir.Mahesh Bhatt described the joy of directing his two daughters.

He said, "My two daughters make my wrinkles glow. How wonderful it is for a parent to be shaped by these two different streams that come from two separate time zones. Spring is here!"The late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as Maharani in Sadak won hearts, and his character is still considered one of the best screen villains in Bollywood.

The film bore shades of the 1976 American movie, Taxi Driver.

