'All Quiet on Western Front,' 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun' Among Nominees for Oscar Best Picture

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Ten films were announced Tuesday as nominees for "Best Picture" at the upcoming 95th academy Awards in March, according to a live broadcast.

They include: All Quiet on The Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All At Once; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; and Women Talking.