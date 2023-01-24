'All Quiet on Western Front,' 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun' Among Nominees for Oscar Best Picture

- Home
January 24, 2023
Ten films were announced Tuesday as nominees for "Best Picture" at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards in March, according to a live broadcast
They include: All Quiet on The Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All At Once; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; and Women Talking.