UrduPoint.com

'All Quiet On Western Front,' 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun' Among Nominees For Oscar Best Picture

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 24, 2023 | 08:12 PM

'All Quiet on Western Front,' 'Avatar,' 'Top Gun' Among Nominees for Oscar Best Picture

Ten films were announced Tuesday as nominees for "Best Picture" at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards in March, according to a live broadcast

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Ten films were announced Tuesday as nominees for "Best Picture" at the upcoming 95th academy Awards in March, according to a live broadcast.

They include: All Quiet on The Western Front; Avatar: The Way of Water; The Banshees of Inisherin; Elvis; Everything Everywhere All At Once; The Fabelmans; Tar; Top Gun: Maverick; Triangle of Sadness; and Women Talking.

Related Topics

Film And Movies March Women Oscar All Best Top

Recent Stories

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project ..

DEWA to participate in Dubai International Project Management Forum 2023 as orga ..

33 minutes ago
 Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites i ..

Taliban, UNESCO Discuss Restoring Historic Sites in Afghanistan - Reports

18 minutes ago
 Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as ..

Berdiansk Car Explosion Preliminary Classified as Terrorist Attack by Ukraine- A ..

18 minutes ago
 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Ac ..

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Sweeps 95th Academy Awards Nominations

20 minutes ago
 EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Aw ..

EU Approves Anti-Corruption Inquiry in Ukraine, Awaits Progress - EU Commission

15 minutes ago
 UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsma ..

UoS organizes lecture on "Role of the Tax Ombudsman in Protecting Taxpayers' Rig ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.