Amara Chaudhry addresses playful question about cricketers’ marriage proposal

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Actress Amara Chaudhary has addressed a playful question about marriage proposals from the national cricketers, saying that she could marry Babar Azam if the proposal came.

“I will agree to marry Babar Azam if a proposal comes,” said Amara Chaudhary while responding to a question during a show at a local TV.

The interesting response from the actress comes at the moment when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is underway. The former cricketers and the celebrities from the entertainment industry have started showing their support for their favorite franchises and players.

Former opener Ahmed Shehzad, cricketer Fawad Alam and actress Amara Chaudhry appeared as guests in a tv show, where the host posed humorous questions and the players shared their insights.

During the show, the host asked the actress a playful question: “If you receive a marriage proposal from a cricketer, whom would you say yes to?" The host also presented four options to choose from.

The options given to Amara Chaudhry were Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Azam Khan—and she was asked to select one.

Initially, the actress named Shahid Afridi—who was not among the options—as her favorite cricketer. However, upon the host's insistence, she chose Babar Azam from the given list and said she would agree to marry him if a proposal came.

Meanwhile, former opener Ahmed Shehzad made a critical remark, stating that "there is not a single player in the current team who can truly be called a star,”.