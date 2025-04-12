Amara Chaudhry Addresses Playful Question About Cricketers’ Marriage Proposal
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 12, 2025 | 05:19 PM
Actress while talking to a local TV show says she will be agreed to marry Babar Azam if proposal comes
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 12nd, 2025) Actress Amara Chaudhary has addressed a playful question about marriage proposals from the national cricketers, saying that she could marry Babar Azam if the proposal came.
“I will agree to marry Babar Azam if a proposal comes,” said Amara Chaudhary while responding to a question during a show at a local TV.
The interesting response from the actress comes at the moment when the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 is underway. The former cricketers and the celebrities from the entertainment industry have started showing their support for their favorite franchises and players.
Former opener Ahmed Shehzad, cricketer Fawad Alam and actress Amara Chaudhry appeared as guests in a tv show, where the host posed humorous questions and the players shared their insights.
During the show, the host asked the actress a playful question: “If you receive a marriage proposal from a cricketer, whom would you say yes to?" The host also presented four options to choose from.
The options given to Amara Chaudhry were Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub and Azam Khan—and she was asked to select one.
Initially, the actress named Shahid Afridi—who was not among the options—as her favorite cricketer. However, upon the host's insistence, she chose Babar Azam from the given list and said she would agree to marry him if a proposal came.
Meanwhile, former opener Ahmed Shehzad made a critical remark, stating that "there is not a single player in the current team who can truly be called a star,”.
Recent Stories
US exempts Chinese computers, phones from tariffs
Saudi Arabia welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-U.S. talks
Israeli army continues military operations in Tulkarm, its camps
GCC Secretary-General welcomes Oman’s hosting of Iran-US talks
Abdullah bin Zayed holds phone call with Sultanate of Oman’s Minister of Forei ..
21 martyred, 64 injured in one day in Gaza
PSL 10: Karachi Kings defeat Multan Sultans by four wickets
Abu Dhabi Police warn against rumours, misinformation
Beijing airport cancels over 400 flights due to strong winds
Expo Osaka 2025 officially opens in Japan
UAE President receives US Congress delegation
Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah hosts delegation from Italian University
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Has Bollywood actress Malaika Arora found new love after Arjun Kapoor?8 hours ago
-
Amara Chaudhry addresses playful question about cricketers’ marriage proposal10 hours ago
-
Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off with Glamorous Launch at Lahore Fort13 hours ago
-
Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share joyful news of expecting second child2 days ago
-
Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal govt over INR100,000 electricity bill for vacant house4 days ago
-
Mumbai court issues bailable arrest warrants for Bollywood actress Malaika Arora5 days ago
-
What Kareena Kapoor thought of Shahid after their breakup?5 days ago
-
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film role6 days ago
-
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish7 days ago
-
Indian Actor Ravi Kumar Menon passes away at 718 days ago
-
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment14 days ago
-
Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber16 days ago