Anushka, Virat Kohli share first picture with newly born daughter

(@fidahassanain)

The bollywood star have shared their picture of her whole family and informed her fans and friends that they have named their daughter as “Vamika”.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 1st, 2021) Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have shared their first picture with their newly born daughter.

The couple which is known as one of the best couples in India have decided to keep their daughter away from social media.

The couple, however,have shared their first picture, holding their daughters and they both were looking at her with love and affection visible on their faces.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared their picture with the caption:“ We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full.

Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,”.

Anushka Sharma has said that they have named their naught as “Vamika” , pointing out that sleep is elusive but their hearts were so full. She has also thanked her fans and followers of their prayers and good wishes.