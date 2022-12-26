Armeena Khan blessed with baby girl

(@Abdulla99267510)

The congratulation messages pour in on social media as the actress shared the good news.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan has given birth to an adorable little baby girl.

The actress has shared the good news with her fans on social media by posting a few pictures.

Armeena took to Instagram and wrote: “Presenting our precious little angel - Amelie’ Isla to our well-wishers, fans, family and friends.

Our hearts are full of love and gratitude as we celebrate her arrival. MashaaAllah.”

As the actress shared the news many of her fraternity friends immediately responded her with comments to shower love and blessings over the new mom.