Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Lollywood actress tells her fans that no-confidence-motion against the British PM to take place tonight.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan who is also British national opened about the development of no-confidence-motion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan said that No-Trust-Motion against British PM Johnson would be moved today.

She said the movers would do the right thing and get rid of Boris.

The actress wrote, "So! We are getting our vote of no confidence tonight. I hope they do the right thing and get rid of Boris,".

Armeena Khan is a famous actress who worked in several dramas and made her name within a short span of time.