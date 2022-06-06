UrduPoint.com

Armeena Khan Opens Up About No-confidence-motion Against PM Johnson

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2022 | 01:53 PM

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

The Lollywood actress tells her fans that no-confidence-motion against the British PM to take place tonight.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2022) Lollywood star Armeena Khan who is also British national opened about the development of no-confidence-motion against Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Taking to Twitter, Armeena Khan said that No-Trust-Motion against British PM Johnson would be moved today.

She said the movers would do the right thing and get rid of Boris.

The actress wrote, "So! We are getting our vote of no confidence tonight. I hope they do the right thing and get rid of Boris,".

Armeena Khan is a famous actress who worked in several dramas and made her name within a short span of time.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Vote Twitter Armeena Khan

Recent Stories

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

32 minutes ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

42 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

1 hour ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

Pakistan's iconic truck art unveiled in Ottawa

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.