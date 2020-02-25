UrduPoint.com
Award Winning Film 'Abu' To Be Screened Tomorrow

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 04:47 PM

Art group Theater Wallay will be screening the award winning film 'Abu' for the third time this month for citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Art group Theater Wallay will be screening the award winning film 'Abu' for the third time this month for citizens of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on Saturday.

Upon receiving so many requests and taking advantage of the presence of Arshad Khan, Director of the said film, in Islamabad, Theatre Wallay has announced the third screening of the film 'Abu' in urdu version at The Farm in Banigala, according to the management of the group.

It was an animated film where Arshad Khan shared a deeply personal story of migration from Pakistan to Canada, self-discovery and familial reconciliation.

Multiple-award-winning filmmaker Arshad Khan, in the film, examined his troubled relationship with his devout, Pakistani, Muslim father. Using family archives and movies, Khan explored his struggle with his identity and compared it to his parents' attempts tofit into Canada.

The film told a deeply personal story which had universal resonance. ABU�was his first feature documentary and has already won awards and critical praise around the world.

