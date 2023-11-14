Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remaining silent on Gaza war

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fans of the actress, however, are dissatisfied as they believe it does not adequately address the ongoing violence in Gaza or Palestine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Lollywood actress and renowned model Ayeza Khan recently expressed regret to her fans for not addressing the assault on Gaza and for her previous statement suggesting that she would prefer to pray than post about such issues.

In a now-deleted post on October 5, the star offered an explanation for her silence on the Gaza situation. She acknowledged the suffering of the Palestinian people but asserted that daily prayer held more power for her than social media commentary. Some criticized her, arguing that while prayer is important, she should also use her influence to raise awareness.

Facing backlash, the 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' actor posted a second message, stating that since her intention was not malicious, she would not attempt to clarify or defend her previous statement.

She expressed regret on behalf of herself and her team, assuring that such silence would not occur again. Ayeza Khan admitted feeling upset and helpless but acknowledged the pain of the people.

While requesting everyone to pray, she also encouraged posting calls to action, recognizing that awareness alone wouldn't bring an immediate solution.

