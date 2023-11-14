Open Menu

Ayeza Khan Expresses Regret To Her Fans For Remaining Silent On Gaza War

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 14, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Ayeza Khan expresses regret to her fans for remaining silent on Gaza war

The fans of the actress, however, are dissatisfied as they believe it does not adequately address the ongoing violence in Gaza or Palestine.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2023) Lollywood actress and renowned model Ayeza Khan recently expressed regret to her fans for not addressing the assault on Gaza and for her previous statement suggesting that she would prefer to pray than post about such issues.

In a now-deleted post on October 5, the star offered an explanation for her silence on the Gaza situation. She acknowledged the suffering of the Palestinian people but asserted that daily prayer held more power for her than social media commentary. Some criticized her, arguing that while prayer is important, she should also use her influence to raise awareness.

Facing backlash, the 'Meray Paas Tum Ho' actor posted a second message, stating that since her intention was not malicious, she would not attempt to clarify or defend her previous statement.

She expressed regret on behalf of herself and her team, assuring that such silence would not occur again. Ayeza Khan admitted feeling upset and helpless but acknowledged the pain of the people.

While requesting everyone to pray, she also encouraged posting calls to action, recognizing that awareness alone wouldn't bring an immediate solution.

Despite her apology, fans remain dissatisfied, as they believe it does not adequately address the ongoing violence in Gaza or Palestine.

Related Topics

Palestine Social Media Gaza Ho Ayeza Khan October Prayer Post

Recent Stories

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese y ..

US dollar touches highest point against Japanese yen in one year

33 minutes ago
 PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed K ..

PM Kakar expresses confidence in newly appointed KP CM Hussain

45 minutes ago
 FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming ..

FM Jilani congratulates David Cameron for becoming UK's foreign minister

1 hour ago
 Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A p ..

Head Coach Mohsin Kamal reviews Pakistan Women A performance

3 hours ago
 Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwa ..

Abdul Razzaq under fire for misusing name ofAishwarya Rai Bachchan

3 hours ago
 IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan ..

IHC issues stay orders on jail trial of Imran Khan in cipher case

3 hours ago
PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

PCB considers changes in foreign coaches: Sources

3 hours ago

PM directs formulation of strategy to improve FBR’s performance

7 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

Nawaz Sharif all set to arrive in Quetta today

7 hours ago
 Argentina inflation hits new high before president ..

Argentina inflation hits new high before presidential vote

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz