Berlin Film Festival will feature ‘Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer’

The crime movie continues to make waves on an international stage!

Yasir Hussain's dramatization on Pakistan's infamous serial killer, "Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer," has been selected to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

The movie, which is directed by Abu Aleeha, will be screened at the prestigious film festival, and it goes without saying that the film has set a new standard for Pakistani cinema.

The dark crime-based movie continues to make waves internationally.

The film has previously won two awards at the UK Asian Film Festival. Yasir Hussain expressed his gratitude and wrote a touching statement on the occasion.

Ayesha Omar shared the wonderful news on social media.. She praised the cast and director and shared screenshots of the Berlin Film Festival's announcement.

The Punjab government and the Central board of Film Censors (CBFC) barred 'Javed Iqbal' from screening a day before its theatrical premiere in January.

Between 1998 and 1999, the serial killer-rapist Javed Iqbal sexually abused and killed over 100 children in Lahore, Pakistan.

After Iqbal revealed the facts of his crimes, he made a spectacular surrender, putting an end to the country's largest manhunt.