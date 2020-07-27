UrduPoint.com
Bollywood Star Aishwarya Rai Discharged From Virus Ward

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:07 PM

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai discharged from virus ward

Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been discharged from a Mumbai hospital where they were being treated for coronavirus, her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan said Monday

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Bollywood star and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter have been discharged from a Mumbai hospital where they were being treated for coronavirus, her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan said Monday.

The pair were admitted to hospital a week ago, several days after Abhishek and his superstar father Amitabh Bachchan, making the family the highest-profile people to contract the virus in India, which has recorded more than 1.4 million cases.

"Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be athome," her husband tweeted, thanking fans for "continued prayersand good wishes".

More Stories From Showbiz

