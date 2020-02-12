UrduPoint.com
Brad Pitt Sought Help From David Fincher While Writing His Hilarious Acceptance Speeches

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:20 PM

Brad Pitt sought help from David Fincher while writing his hilarious acceptance speeches

Brad Pitt unquestionably had the spotlight on him throughout this year's award season.And while his impressive acting prowess had quite a lot to do with it, it was his wit, humour and charm during his acceptance speeches that won the crowd over

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th February, 2020) Brad Pitt unquestionably had the spotlight on him throughout this year's award season.And while his impressive acting prowess had quite a lot to do with it, it was his wit, humour and charm during his acceptance speeches that won the crowd over.The 56-year-old Ad Astra actor finally lifted the veil off the brains behind his rib-tickling acceptance speeches and how he feels about delivering them.During a chat with Variety, Pitt revealed that he some "very funny" friends who helped him express his gratitude while making sure not to bore the audience to death.

Amongst those "very funny" friends were comedians Jim Jefferies, Bob Oschack and David Fincher who provided most of the worthy laughing-stock material."My man Fincher, we trade barbs every week," said Pitt.Pitt, who won big this year at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild and the academy Awards for his stellar delivery in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, had poke fun at issues encircling the world.

These included Brexit, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal family split, Titanic memes and even his past relationships with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston.

