Celebrities express concern over rising electricity bills in Pakistan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nadia Khan shares a video on her YouTube channel in which Nida Yasir, Fiza Ali, Sadia Imam, and Nadia Khan herself are discussing the details of their hefty electricity bills.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) In recent days, not only has there been an increase in electricity prices in Pakistan, but also the cost of essential commodities and petrol, which is causing distress among the public. Now, even celebrities have shared their concerns about their electricity bills.

Nadia Khan has shared a video on her YouTube channel in which Nida Yasir, Fiza Ali, Sadia Imam, and Nadia Khan herself are discussing the details of their hefty electricity bills.

First, Sadia Imam revealed that a few months ago, her electricity bill for her home was 67,000 Pakistani Rupees. After that, she installed a solar system, and the first bill she received after installing solar panels was Rs19,000.

However, after adding a 5,000 rupees tax, the electricity bill came out to be 26,000 rupees.

She mentioned that at any given time, two air conditioners are necessary in her home.

Furthermore, Sadia Imam talked about the expenses related to petrol, saying that she only uses her car to drop off and pick up her daughter from school.

Sadia Imam mentioned that she used to refuel her car with more than 40 liters of petrol every week. A few months ago, she would spend between 5,000 to 6,000 rupees on petrol, but now, she is spending over 10,000 rupees.

Regarding her household budget, Sadia Imam stated that a few months ago, the cost of buying household items ranged from 45,000 to 50,000 rupees. However, it has now increased to up to 75,000 rupees.

Model and actress Fiza Ali disclosed that despite not using air conditioning, her electricity bill for her home amounted to 67,000 rupees. She explained that to reduce the electricity bill, they have installed solar sheets or solar panels at home, as this system is being used worldwide.

Host Nadia Khan shared her experience with her home's electricity bill, revealing that she was not in Pakistan for three week. However, despite her absence, her electricity bill came out to be 75,000 rupees. She mentioned that even though she wasn't at home last month, the bill was unexpectedly high. She jokingly speculated that perhaps the bill for this month might reach one and a half million rupees.

Morning show host Nida Yasir revealed that in August, she was hardly at home for half the month, yet her electricity bill came out to be a staggering one lakh Rupees. She explained that she doesn't use air conditioning during the daytime at home, and the entire family sleeps in one room at night with just one AC in operation.

According to Nida, they are also considering installing a solar system at home, but solar systems have become quite expensive. Initially, it was priced at eight lakhs, then it became 15 lakhs, and now she has heard it costs between 22 to 25 lakhs.

When asked about petrol expenses, Nida Yasir mentioned that they had four cars at home, but due to the rising petrol prices, they decided to sell two of them. Just a few days ago, she was shocked when she refueled her car with a full tank of petrol for 25,000 rupees.