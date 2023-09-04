Open Menu

Celebrities Express Concern Over Rising Electricity Bills In Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 04, 2023 | 06:56 PM

Celebrities express concern over rising electricity bills in Pakistan

Nadia Khan shares a video on her YouTube channel in which Nida Yasir, Fiza Ali, Sadia Imam, and Nadia Khan herself are discussing the details of their hefty electricity bills.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 4th, 2023) In recent days, not only has there been an increase in electricity prices in Pakistan, but also the cost of essential commodities and petrol, which is causing distress among the public. Now, even celebrities have shared their concerns about their electricity bills.

Nadia Khan has shared a video on her YouTube channel in which Nida Yasir, Fiza Ali, Sadia Imam, and Nadia Khan herself are discussing the details of their hefty electricity bills.

First, Sadia Imam revealed that a few months ago, her electricity bill for her home was 67,000 Pakistani Rupees. After that, she installed a solar system, and the first bill she received after installing solar panels was Rs19,000.

However, after adding a 5,000 rupees tax, the electricity bill came out to be 26,000 rupees.

She mentioned that at any given time, two air conditioners are necessary in her home.

Furthermore, Sadia Imam talked about the expenses related to petrol, saying that she only uses her car to drop off and pick up her daughter from school.

Sadia Imam mentioned that she used to refuel her car with more than 40 liters of petrol every week. A few months ago, she would spend between 5,000 to 6,000 rupees on petrol, but now, she is spending over 10,000 rupees.

Regarding her household budget, Sadia Imam stated that a few months ago, the cost of buying household items ranged from 45,000 to 50,000 rupees. However, it has now increased to up to 75,000 rupees.

Model and actress Fiza Ali disclosed that despite not using air conditioning, her electricity bill for her home amounted to 67,000 rupees. She explained that to reduce the electricity bill, they have installed solar sheets or solar panels at home, as this system is being used worldwide.

Host Nadia Khan shared her experience with her home's electricity bill, revealing that she was not in Pakistan for three week. However, despite her absence, her electricity bill came out to be 75,000 rupees. She mentioned that even though she wasn't at home last month, the bill was unexpectedly high. She jokingly speculated that perhaps the bill for this month might reach one and a half million rupees.

Morning show host Nida Yasir revealed that in August, she was hardly at home for half the month, yet her electricity bill came out to be a staggering one lakh Rupees. She explained that she doesn't use air conditioning during the daytime at home, and the entire family sleeps in one room at night with just one AC in operation.

According to Nida, they are also considering installing a solar system at home, but solar systems have become quite expensive. Initially, it was priced at eight lakhs, then it became 15 lakhs, and now she has heard it costs between 22 to 25 lakhs.

When asked about petrol expenses, Nida Yasir mentioned that they had four cars at home, but due to the rising petrol prices, they decided to sell two of them. Just a few days ago, she was shocked when she refueled her car with a full tank of petrol for 25,000 rupees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Petrol Electricity Budget Car Tank Sadia Imam Nida Yasir Fiza Ali Nadia Khan Pakistani Rupees August YouTube Family From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Negotiations with IMF stall over Pakistan's electr ..

Negotiations with IMF stall over Pakistan's electricity bill relief plan

4 minutes ago
 Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy officers, one soldier ma ..

Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy officers, one soldier martyred in helicopter crash

13 minutes ago
 Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11t ..

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11th September

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 ..

Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 languages and 200,000 readers ..

16 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sus ..

IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sustainability

46 minutes ago
 Projected growth rate for Arab economies 3.4% in 2 ..

Projected growth rate for Arab economies 3.4% in 2023, 4% in 2024: AMF Director- ..

46 minutes ago
Govt to take stern action against electricity thie ..

Govt to take stern action against electricity thieves: PM

53 minutes ago
 Special measures being taken to improve cleanlines ..

Special measures being taken to improve cleanliness: Sec LG South

1 hour ago
 2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international ..

2 Professors of IUB in top ranks of international research index

1 hour ago
 Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehl ..

Security arrangements of Hazrat Imam Hussain Chehlum reviewed

1 hour ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of S ..

IHC serves notice to IGP in case for recovery of Sadaqat Abbasi

1 hour ago
 Director Russian Friendship House for support to M ..

Director Russian Friendship House for support to MSAP in chess promotion

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz