Chinese Box Office Records Highest-grossing May

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 02:04 PM

Chinese box office records highest-grossing May

Last month saw China's monthly box office revenue total 4.86 billion yuan (about 764 million U.S. dollars), marking the highest-grossing May in the country's movie history

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Last month saw China's monthly box office revenue total 4.86 billion Yuan (about 764 million U.S. Dollars), marking the highest-grossing May in the country's movie history.

May 2019, May 2018 and May 2017 respectively recorded 3.72 billion yuan, 4.33 billion yuan and 3.89 billion yuan, data from the China Movie Data Information Network shows.

Universal Pictures' new film "F9: The Fast Saga" and Chinese director Zhang Yimou's first spy film "Cliff Walkers," each earning over 1 billion yuan in May, respectively accounted for approximately one-quarter and one-fifth of the monthly total.

Movie theaters across China welcomed a total of 131 million moviegoers between May 1 and 10 p.m. on Monday, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

