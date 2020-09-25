UrduPoint.com
Comedian Shakeel Siddiqui's Theatre Play 'Dunya Do Numberi' To Be Staged On Sept 26

Chand Sahkeel 4 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 08:26 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will stage a theatre play titled 'Dunya Do Numberi' written and directed by famous Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui on September 26 at Open Air Theatre of the ACP Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi will stage a theatre play titled 'Dunya Do Numberi' written and directed by famous Pakistani comedian Shakeel Siddiqui on September 26 at Open Air Theatre of the ACP Karachi.

The theatre play is a part of the Awami Theatre Festival which is continue in the ACP and will be performed by Shakeel Siddiqui, Rauf Lala, Pervez Siddiqui, Zakir Mastana, Naeema, Amir Raimbo, Shahida Murtaza, Mehak Noor, Sapna Ghazal, Shabir Bhatti, Sharabil Siddiqui, Abdullah Lala, Shahbaz Khan, Awais Siddiqui and Saba Shaikh.

The Awami Theatre Festival will continue till October 4.

More Stories From Showbiz

