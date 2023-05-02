UrduPoint.com

Deepika Padukone Shares BTS Pics From Oscars 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2023 | 09:24 PM

Deepika Padukone shares BTS pics from Oscars 2023

The fans give mix reaction as some speculate that the actress felt left out at the Hollywood event while many others like it.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2023) Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently shared pictures from behind the scenes of the academy Awards 2023, where she represented India earlier this year. The move came amid the ongoing 2023 Met Gala, which left some fans speculating that she was feeling left out of the Hollywood event.

In the pictures, Deepika can be seen reading her speech one last time before taking the stage. The 37-year-old actress captioned the post with “And the rest is history… #oscars @theacademy.

While the post was well-received by many fans, some speculated that it was a result of FOMO, or the fear of missing out.

Deepika Padukone represented India at the Oscars 2023 and introduced the Oscar-winning song "Natu Natu" right before its live performance. On the work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for the film "Project K" with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American film "The Intern" alongside Bachchan.

