Domestic Violence Case: Court Approves Mohsin Abbas Haider’s Interim Bail

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 50 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 01:57 PM

Domestic Violence case: Court approves Mohsin Abbas Haider’s interim bail

A case against Mohsin Abbas Haider was registered in Defence Police Station upon the complaint of his wife Fatima Sohail.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th July, 2019) A local court in Lahore has approved interim bail of actor and DJ Mohsin Abbas Haider over domestic violence allegations by wife.

The court has restricted the police from arresting him.

Mohsin Abbas appeared before the court today where his interim bail was approved.

The court has sought a detailed report from Defence Police C. The hearing of the case has been adjourned till August 5.

A case against Mohsin Abbas Haider was registered in Defence Police Station upon the complaint of his wife Fatima Sohail. He has been booked under Sections 406 and 506B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR included charges of threats to kill as well as breach of trust.

Fatima in her FIT stated that Mohsin asked her for Rs5 million, which she borrowed from her father. She said that he did not return it and instead demanded an additional Rs5 million. When she refused, he physically assaulted her.

The wife also accused Mohsin of beating, abusing, and assaulting her since the start of their marriage.

She stated that Mohsin had an extra marital affair with model Nazish Jahangir. He would bring her home drunk and take her to his room in front of their son.

She said that when she demanded separation and the borrowed money on July 17, Mohsin again assaulted her.

