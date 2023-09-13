(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13rd, 2023) Dr. Shafaq Akhtar, a trailblazing inspiration in Pakistan's Beauty Pageant Scene, remains steadfast in her commitment to representing Pakistan on the global stage.

Following her relinquishment of the Miss Pakistan Universal title in May 2023, Dr. Shafaq Akhtar is undeterred and gearing up for more international pageants in 2023. These include participating in Miss Face of Humanity in Mexico and Freedom of the World in Kosovo.

In a recent interview, she articulated her deep gratitude for the love and support she receives from her homeland, underscoring how pageantry provides her with a platform to not only represent her country but also connect with extraordinary women from around the world. Dr. Shafaq expressed her dedication to showcasing Pakistan's beauty and diversity to a global audience.

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar's relentless determination bore fruit earlier as she secured two prestigious titles for Pakistan - Miss Rixos Sungate in Miss Aura International held in Turkey and the title of Miss Humanity in Miss Planet, held in Cambodia. These victories not only exemplified her commitment but also brought a sense of global pride to Pakistan.

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar stands as an inspirational figure, showcasing that unwavering love for one's country and relentless determination can lead to remarkable global achievements. Her journey is a testament to Pakistan's potential to shine not only in pageantry but also in diverse fields.

Sonia Ahmed, the visionary behind Miss Pakistan, applauded Dr. Shafaq Akhtar's achievements, emphasizing, "In just one year, she participated in three international pageants and is preparing for two more this year.

Her unwavering dedication to promoting Pakistan globally is truly commendable. In just two years, she will have secured five international titles and one national title. Such dedication is genuinely impressive."

Dr. Shafaq Akhtar also plays a pivotal role in the upcoming documentary titled "Pakistan's Minority Queen," directed by Sonia Ahmed. Slated for release in 2024, this documentary provides an intimate portrayal of Dr. Shafaq Akhtar's life as a Christian Pakistani in Lahore and her remarkable journey in the world of pageantry. Dr. Shafaq is enthusiastic about sharing her story through this documentary, stating, "I am delighted to shed light on how pageant queens like myself work tirelessly for Pakistan, even when our efforts may not always receive due recognition. Our goal is to showcase to the world the incredible facets of Pakistan."

What sets Dr. Shafaq Akhtar apart is her unwavering decision not to pursue a modeling career but to represent Pakistan on international platforms. Fearlessly participating in renowned pageants such as Miss Aura International, Miss Planet, and Miss Elite, she continually underscores her dedication and determination to promote her country.

Hailing from a Christian family and having received her early education in Lahore, Dr. Shafaq Akhtar embarked on a distinct path that diverged from the conventional modeling route. In a momentous turn of events in 2022, she achieved an extraordinary feat by clinching the coveted title of Miss Pakistan Universal, thereby etching her name in history as the first Christian woman and doctor to attain this prestigious accolade. Her journey continues to serve as an emblem of determination, resilience, and national pride.