Dunya TV Announces Disassociation From Mohsin Abbas Haider

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:34 PM

Dunya TV announces disassociation from Mohsin Abbas Haider

Dunya TV has announced its disassociation from Mohsin Abbas Haider - who worked as a DJ in popular program Mazaaq Raat - following an FIR that was lodged against the actor for committing domestic violence

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Dunya tv has announced its disassociation from Mohsin Abbas Haider - who worked as a DJ in popular program Mazaaq Raat - following an FIR that was lodged against the actor for committing domestic violence.Dunya TV administration took the decision as sentiments of people were hurt after the controversy erupted, and voices were raised against domestic abuse from various platforms across the country.The management released Mohsin Abbas Haider and maintained that the actor-singer will not be a part of Mazaaq Raat team until he is proven innocent.

The programs that are being aired including him as the DJ were recorded before the unpleasant incident happened.Mohsin Abbas Haider has been booked under 406, 506B, and the case is registered by his wife - Fatema Sohail - in Police Station Defense C, Lahore.

The actor has been charged with hurling life threats and committing dishonesty.According to the FIR, Mohsin Abbas Haider took five million rupees from his wife and did not give the money back. Furthermore, Fatema Sohail accused that her husband used to torture her after marriage.In her post on Facebook on July 20, Fatema Sohail had alleged her husband of physical violence and claimed that she caught him cheating on November 26."Instead of being embarrassed over his act, Mohsin started beating me.

I was pregnant at that time. He pulled me from hair, dragged me on floor, kicked me several times, punched me on face and threw me on the wall," she added.Fatema further told that when she was in operation theater for the delivery her husband was not with her.

"On July 17, I went to Mohsin's home and asked him to take our son's responsibility where he started beating me again. He refused to do anything for his son," she continued.She told, "On July 20, I filed a report but police termed the incident as minor husband-wife dispute instead of domestic violence or abuse.""Truth Told! Now I will see you in court Mr Mohsin!" Fatema concluded.On July 22, Mohsin Abbas Haider rejected domestic violence allegations leveled by his wife Fatema Sohail and challenged her to bring forth assault proofs.Addressing a press conference, the artist said that his wife fought with him and demanded to transfer his house on her name.Mohsin Abbas said that he has been bearing all the expenses of his wife Fatema and his baby, revealing that he was busy in the shooting of a serial at the time of his child's birth.The FIR was lodged against Mohsin Abbas Haider on July 23.

The police have directed both parties to submit their mobile record and started interrogations.

