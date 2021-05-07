Eshal Fayyaz says her stepfather tried to rape her several times

(@fidahassanain)

The ‘Abroo’ actress has taken to Instagram and opened up about the abuse she faced as a child, at the hands of her step-father, pointing out that the actress is super brave as she bared her vulnerable childhood memories that are traumatic to the core.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 7th, 2021) Rising star of Lollywood industry Eshal Fayyaz said that her step father tried to rape her several times.

The ‘Abroo’ actress opened up about the abuse she faced as a child, at the hands of her step-father. The actress was super brave as she bared her vulnerable childhood memories that were traumatic to the core.

The actress who had performed role in Kaaf Kangana also said that her real father had passed away when she was three to four years. She said her mother married someone else again.

“When my father died, I was very young. I was around three or four years old when my mother married someone else. After this, when I grew a little older, my stepfather at the time tried to rape me”, Fayyaz revealed.

The revelation was met with shock from Yasir, who explained that she had no idea something like this had happened.

“I am so sorry. I promise I had no idea”, the anchor said.

The actress also said that since she was at a tender age being very voal about the incident seemed very odd despite the fact that the traumatic flashbacks kept in relaying in the back of her mind.

“I did not have much sense back then. I went up to my mother and told her what happened. This also became the reason for their divorce,” said the actress.

She said: “I told my mother that he tried to rape me. Not once, not twice, not even thrice. When it happened for the fourth time, I had had enough,”.

Ehsal said she told her older sister, after which the two went and spoke to their mother about what had happened together.

“My mother divorced him after this and never got married again,” she added.