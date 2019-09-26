UrduPoint.com
Family Court Issues Decree Of Khula" To Mohsin Abbas Haider, Fatima Sohail

Chand Sahkeel 40 seconds ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:43 PM

Family court issues Decree of Khula

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th September, 2019) Family court Lahore has issued decree of Khula' to actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider and Fatima Sohail.Judge Babar Nadeem took up the Khula plea' filed by Fatima Sohail for hearing on Thursday.During the course of hearing, Fatima Sohail said that she does want to live with Mohsin Abbas Haider further and also can't make settlement with him.Mohsin Abbas Haider too said that he also does not want to live with Fatima.Court while hearing the statements of both issued decree of Khula.

Talking about the custody of his son outside the court, that whether his son will remain with mother or father?Mohsin Abbas Haider replied that love of both mother and father is essential for his son, however, they would think about legal action regarding custody of his son after discussing with legal team.Fatima Sohail had alleged Mohsin Abbas Haider of severe torture and having illicit relation with model Nazish Jahangir this year in July 20 through a post on face book and decided to file a case against him.

