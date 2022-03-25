Fans react to divorce rumours of Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

(@Abdulla99267510)

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir become top trend on Twitter, triggering debate over their alleged split.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) The fans of famous Lollywood couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are in shock over divorce rumors which stormed into the social media.

The social media reacted when the Sinf-e-Aahan actor removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account. Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir became top trend on Twitter, with fans and followers who continued to share pictures and messages to support the couple.

Some celebrities expressed support to the couple in their tough time, and asked fans to respect their privacy. Azfar Rehman, the Chhalawa actor, shared a story on his Instagram account and asked fans to show compassion to Ye Dil Mera actors.

The actor wrote, “Divorce is a very difficult decision to take especially when the world knows about you and your spouse,”.

He also wrote, “We must show compassion and grant privacy to such couples. Kindly be understanding and don’t bombard their inboxes with hurtful questions.

Act responsible,”. Another actor Fatima Effendi Kanwar said that divorce was not something someone would willing go through just to ‘normalise’ it.

She wrote, “When will everyone understand that no one in the world would get married and divorced just for the heck of normalising it? It’s the most painful process,”.

TV show presenter, Maya Khan, asked fans to stop sharing pictures of the couple as she prayed for them and listed that the couple has lost a home, love and hope in their relationship.

Maya wrote, “They lost a home, they lost love, they lost hope in their RELATIONSHIP, But people are losing characters in the process.”

The social media users have started new debate on divorce, and have made comment on the possible situation.