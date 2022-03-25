UrduPoint.com

Fans React To Divorce Rumours Of Sajal Ali And Ahad Raza Mir

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Fans react to divorce rumours of Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir become top trend on Twitter, triggering debate over their alleged split.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2022) The fans of famous Lollywood couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir are in shock over divorce rumors which stormed into the social media.

The social media reacted when the Sinf-e-Aahan actor removed her husband’s name from her Instagram account. Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir became top trend on Twitter, with fans and followers who continued to share pictures and messages to support the couple.

Some celebrities expressed support to the couple in their tough time, and asked fans to respect their privacy. Azfar Rehman, the Chhalawa actor, shared a story on his Instagram account and asked fans to show compassion to Ye Dil Mera actors.

The actor wrote, “Divorce is a very difficult decision to take especially when the world knows about you and your spouse,”.

He also wrote, “We must show compassion and grant privacy to such couples. Kindly be understanding and don’t bombard their inboxes with hurtful questions.

Act responsible,”. Another actor Fatima Effendi Kanwar said that divorce was not something someone would willing go through just to ‘normalise’ it.

She wrote, “When will everyone understand that no one in the world would get married and divorced just for the heck of normalising it? It’s the most painful process,”.

TV show presenter, Maya Khan, asked fans to stop sharing pictures of the couple as she prayed for them and listed that the couple has lost a home, love and hope in their relationship.

Maya wrote, “They lost a home, they lost love, they lost hope in their RELATIONSHIP, But people are losing characters in the process.”

The social media users have started new debate on divorce, and have made comment on the possible situation.

Related Topics

World Social Media Twitter Married Divorce Ye Azfar Rehman Sajal Ali From Share Top Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Diaz helps keep Colombia's World Cup hopes flicker ..

Diaz helps keep Colombia's World Cup hopes flickering

18 minutes ago
 Football: Teams qualified for the World Cup

Football: Teams qualified for the World Cup

18 minutes ago
 US, EU agree new pact on data transfers, but lawsu ..

US, EU agree new pact on data transfers, but lawsuits loom

18 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 339,514 new COVID-19 cases

S.Korea reports 339,514 new COVID-19 cases

18 minutes ago
 Police committed to resolve public issues: IGP

Police committed to resolve public issues: IGP

18 minutes ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>