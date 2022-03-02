UrduPoint.com

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed Wrap Up Shooting For Their Upcoming Web-series

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 02, 2022 | 04:14 PM

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

The upcoming show is a mixture of magical realism and supernatural fantasy with a family reunion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have wrapped up shooting for their yet-to-be-titled web series.

Asim Abbasi , the famous director, is heading their project.

Both Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have united for a Zee5 show 10 years after Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

The upcoming show is a mixture of magical realism and supernatural fantasy with a family reunion. Sanam Saeed who recently played role in Qatil Haseena Ke Naam has remarkable performance in the show.

Humsafar actor Khan performs the role of a single parent. The duo has posted some scenes and photos from their shooting couple of months ago.

Fawad Khan said, “I am overjoyed to be a part of this new series by Asim and Zindagi and to be collaborating with @sanammody again.

This show will be a genre-bending saga of familial traumas and reconciliations, a tale of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique. It’s been an incredible ride and I cannot wait to share more of it with you.,”.

On other hand, Sanam wrote, "In a mystical land far far away! Forgot my own excitement of collaborating with Asim Abbasi once again while all you got excited about this jori (pair)! We're back in completely new avatars with a phenomenal cast, crew and kahani (story),”. The scenes shared by the stars showed that it was filmed in the mountainous valley of Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

World Gilgit Baltistan Sanam Saeed Family All From Share Fawad Khan Love

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

35 minutes ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

47 minutes ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

1 hour ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

2 hours ago
 PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans ..

PM will inaugurate issuance of interest-free loans under Kamyab Pakistan program

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>