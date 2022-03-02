Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

(@Abdulla99267510)

The upcoming show is a mixture of magical realism and supernatural fantasy with a family reunion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 2nd, 2022) Actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have wrapped up shooting for their yet-to-be-titled web series.

Asim Abbasi , the famous director, is heading their project.

Both Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed have united for a Zee5 show 10 years after Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Sanam Saeed who recently played role in Qatil Haseena Ke Naam has remarkable performance in the show.

Humsafar actor Khan performs the role of a single parent. The duo has posted some scenes and photos from their shooting couple of months ago.

Fawad Khan said, “I am overjoyed to be a part of this new series by Asim and Zindagi and to be collaborating with @sanammody again.

This show will be a genre-bending saga of familial traumas and reconciliations, a tale of love and loss set in a world of magic and mystique. It’s been an incredible ride and I cannot wait to share more of it with you.,”.

On other hand, Sanam wrote, "In a mystical land far far away! Forgot my own excitement of collaborating with Asim Abbasi once again while all you got excited about this jori (pair)! We're back in completely new avatars with a phenomenal cast, crew and kahani (story),”. The scenes shared by the stars showed that it was filmed in the mountainous valley of Hunza, Gilgit Baltistan.