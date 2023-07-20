Open Menu

Imran Abbas Expresses Gratitude As 'Ehraam-e-Junoon' Hits 300M Views

Published July 20, 2023

Imran Abbas expresses gratitude as 'Ehraam-e-Junoon' hits 300M views

Pakistani heartthrob, Imran Abbas expressed gratitude as his much-loved serial 'Ehraam-e-Junoon' has shattered viewership records with over 300 million views on YouTube

Pakistani heartthrob, Imran Abbas expressed gratitude as his much-loved serial 'Ehraam-e-Junoon' has shattered viewership records with over 300 million views on YouTube.

Starring Imran Abbas and Neelam Muneer in lead roles, "Ehraam-e-Junoon promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as it explores the themes of love, pride, and class differences" The 'Thora Sa Haq' sensation, took to his official Instagram account, shared the enchanting drama poster along with caption "Thank you for proving Ehraam-e-Junoon to be the most viewed serial on TV these days" Sharing the blockbuster serial's record breaking views with his huge fan following, the starlet wrote "Crossed 300+ Million views on YouTube" Furthermore, the local television channel also penned heartfelt gratitude note as the drama secured highest TRP on the slot "We couldn't be more grateful for our fans who have helped us reach the top spot on the TRP charts.

Thank you for your love and support"Produced by Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, the much-talked-about serial is penned by the man with a golden pen Jahanzeb Qamar and directed under the vital direction of Syed Ramish Rizvi.

On the professional front, Abbas is riding high on the success of his ongoing serial 'Tumhare Husn Ke Naam' alongside the epitome of talent Saba Qamar.

