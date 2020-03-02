Invisible Man' sees its way to top of N.America box office

(@Aneesah05582539)

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd March, 2020) Enough viewers saw "The Invisible Man" this weekend to propel it to the top of the North American box office, with an estimated $28.9 million in ticket sales, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.That result for the Friday-to-Sunday period more than justified Universal s bet on a remake of the famous H.G.

Wells story -- the studio spent a mere $7 million to produce the film, which has already taken in $20 million overseas and drawn strong reviews.The thriller stars the visibly talented Elisabeth Moss as the ex-girlfriend of a man (British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seems to return to haunt her after supposedly committing suicide.Slipping from the top spot in its third week out was Paramount s adventure comedy "Sonic the Hedgehog," at $16 million.

Jim Carrey stars as the villainous Dr. Robotnik in the video-game-based film.In third place was 20th Century s "The Call of the Wild," starring Harrison Ford, at $13.2 million. The story is loosely based on the Jack London classic, set in the wilds of Alaska and Canada s Klondike region.Fourth spot went to a new Japanese manga film, "My Hero Academia," from Funimation, at $5.1 million.

It tells the story of a young boy, often bullied, who finds his way into a prestigious high school for superheroes-in-training.And in fifth, still strong in its seventh week out, was Sony s "Bad Boys for Life," at $4.3 million. The action comedy, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has passed the $400 million mark worldwide.