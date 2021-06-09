UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘It Is Patriotism That Barred Me From Working With Indian Movies,’ Says Eman Ali

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 21 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:13 PM

‘It is patriotism that barred me from working with Indian movies,’ says Eman Ali

The actress who married Babar Aziz Bhatti—the grandson of great army officer Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed—says she prefers working with the projects of her friends or written by her friends.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 9th, 2021) Actress and Model Eman Ali said that she being a patriotic Pakistani refused many offers of working in India.

Eman Ali said she visited India where many film makers made her offers for Bollywood movies.

“But I refused all these offers, because I’m a Pakistani patriotic,” said the actress. She expressed these views while talking in Wasih Chaudhary’s tv show ‘Ghabhrana Mana hey’.

“Imtiaz Ali and Wishal Bhurdwaj made her offers but I refused all these offers,” said Eman Ali.

She explained, “Apparently two reasons were there to refuse these offers; first it was patriotism and the second reason was that both the filmmakers were producing bold kind of films and I was not willing for these films,”.

“I was offered work in ‘Jawani phir nahi ani, Namaloom Afrad, Punjab Nahi Jaun gi, Karachi se Lahore and Azadi and many others but I refused working on all these projects,” Eman Ali said, adding that she did not want to work with everyone.

“I work with the projects of my friends or the projects written by my friends,” she added.

She said that she and Babar Aziz bhatti both were in relationship before their marriage. She said that her life turned good after the marriage and she was enjoying her life.

“People calls me beautiful and praise me but I personally don’t feel myself beautiful when I look myself into the mirror,” she added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Punjab Bollywood Marriage TV All

Recent Stories

Emirates NBD rings Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening ..

19 minutes ago

CP&WB chairperson visits Child Protection Institut ..

14 minutes ago

Police foils terror bid, terrorist arrested in Dir ..

14 minutes ago

CM Mehmood Khan for identify development projects ..

14 minutes ago

Vaccination centre established at FCCI

14 minutes ago

DC distributed kisan cards among farmers

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.